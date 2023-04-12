FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain with a low severe risk for Thursday

There will be gusty winds to go along with this rain
There will be gusty winds to go along with this rain(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure will move inland from the Gulf of Mexico, and it’ll bring rounds of rain to our area on Thursday. This is not a tropical system, but it will bring tropical like rainbands. The winds will also be gusty at times...gusting anywhere from 25-35mph. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain, and depending on the actual track of the low pressure area, there will be a low risk for severe storms.

FIRST ALERT

Areas east ( or to the right) of the low will have a small risk for damaging wind (main threat), hail, and a quick spin-up tornado. So, have multiple ways of getting alerts. The best timing for our small severe risk will be between 11AM- 4PM.

Behind this system, light showers may linger early Friday morning. Otherwise, skies will gradually clear...leading to an overall nice Friday. We’re also watching for the potential of strong storms Saturday ahead of a cold front that’ll cross Saturday night. Stay tuned for updates.

As for temps, highs will flirt with 70 on Thursday due to clouds & rain cooled air. It heats back into the upper 70s by Friday. Then, 80s return for Saturday.

Homeowners are encouraged to get their HVAC system serviced
Electric tractors hit the Mississippi market in Meridian
Back Country Tractor is introducing you to Solectrac’s fully electric tractor line.
Homeowners are encouraged to get their HVAC system serviced.
