‘The Game Plan’ passes committee, moves to full House Wednesday

Alabama Statehouse
Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are focused on The Game Plan, the proposed package of four economic development bills said to strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job creation.

All four of the bills got a favorable vote from a House committee on Wednesday. They will now move on to the full House.

Through the bills, lawmakers want to create more high-wage jobs and attract new investment into the state. To do so, they plan to renew the Alabama Jobs Act and create a Site Development Grant Program so there is land for businesses to relocate and grow. The plan also includes creating the Innovating Alabama tax credit program for organizations that create, operate, or support programs relating to technology

Lastly, they want Alabamians to know what is happening with the state’s business deals by requiring the Department of Commerce to post that information online.

“With some of the discussion that has continued to evolve over time with the questions surrounding the effectiveness of incentive programs. We want to build trust. And the best way to build trust is to share that information publicly,” Greg Canfield, Sec. of Commerce said.

The plan has bipartisan support so it is expected they will pass on the House floor Thursday.

State leaders call Gov. Kay Ivey the coach of this plan, as it’s something she mentioned during her State of the State address.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Charles A. Dunn, 55, died when his vehicle collided head-on with another car.
Chatom man dies in crash

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
Survey: 70% of voters support ending sales tax on groceries
Alabama GOP poll results show cutting grocery sales tax is more favorable than one-time rebates
Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100%...
Gov. Reeves signs bill to expand car tag authorization for disabled vets
One new law prohibits state agencies from purchasing small, unarmed aircraft systems or drones...
Gov. Reeves signs cybersecurity bills