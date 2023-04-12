Homeowners are encouraged to get their HVAC system serviced

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we enjoy this spring weather, we have to remember that summer is right around the corner. News 11 wants to remind homeowners to take care of some housekeeping maintenance to ensure a nice cool summer ahead.

Spring is the perfect season to get your HVAC system checked right before the hot weather sets in to prevent any issues during the summer months.

Since 1982, The Service Company has been providing mechanical, plumbing and electrical work to the east Mississippians and west Alabamians.

Vaughn Bennett, the Operations Manager with the company, urges residents to get their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, also called a HVAC system serviced.

“We recommend twice a year. We would come in the fall of the year and check it for the heating season. Then also in the spring to check for the cooling season. What this does it helps to caught breakdowns before you’re left stranded with long wait times in the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter,” said Bennett.

Bennett explains what the technician will do during the maintenance check.

“We will come out and install the gauges on the unit, check refrigerant pressures, check compressor operations, and components. We will check all the amp draw, the voltage on all your motors indoors and outside. We will check the air filter and change that if needed. We will blow out the condensate drain and pretty much check out the operations,” said Bennett.

Kailia Moran-Griffith, a Mississippi Power spokeswoman, wants to give the public some tips to keep in mind to save on your energy bill this summer.

“While you’re getting the system serviced go ahead and take some extra time before those temperatures creep up to check your house for any leaks, cracks and things like that around your home. Go ahead and seal those now because many people don’t realize that you could lose up to 20 to 30 percent of that nice cool air inside your house through those leaks so if you’re sealing them up now, you’re going to keep that air where it needs to be, which is inside your home. It’s also great to set a reminder on your phone to replace that air filter once a month. Again, that’s going to help you save money on your energy bill this summer,” said Moran-Griffith.

Mississippi Power also offers rebates to its customers if they are replacing their HVAC system. To see if you are eligible, you can visit the Mississippi Power website.

To schedule your spring HVAC maintenance check, please contact The Service Company at their office at 601-485-8529.

