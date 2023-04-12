Kosciusko blanks Knights in game one of rivalry series

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale hosted the Kosciusko Whippets on their law enforcement appreciation game.

Before the game the Knights honored local officers and thanked them for their service.

The Knights would find themselves in a defensive battle going back and forth with the Whippets. But Kosy would finally find ways onto the board to beat the Knights in game one 2-0.

