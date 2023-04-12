Kosciusko blanks Knights in game one of rivalry series

Kosciusko beats West Lauderdale 2-0.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale hosted the Kosciusko Whippets on their law enforcement appreciation game.

Before the game the Knights honored local officers and thanked them for their service.

The Knights would find themselves in a defensive battle going back and forth with the Whippets. But Kosy would finally find ways onto the board to beat the Knights in game one 2-0.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

The Demopolis baseball team is named this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Demopolis baseball
Demopolis baseball team of the week
Demopolis baseball team of the week
Neshoba Central pitcher, Creed Fulton, gets strikeout against Ridgeland.
Neshoba Central takes Ridgeland to extra innings
Neshoba Central battled with Ridgeland in extras
Neshoba Central battled with Ridgeland in extras