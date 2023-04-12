Meridian Housing Authority receives $8.3 million from a federal grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“The Meridian Housing Authority has announced an $8.3 million grant that they have received from the federal government, and a lot of those funds that they are receiving are going to Highway Village right off Front Street and Downtown Meridian. The money is going to mainly physical and security enhancements, and the city of Meridian cannot be more excited.”

“Good morning. I can tell it’s a celebration.”

And celebrate they did, as the housing authority went into detail on what all of the money will be spent on.

“Energy efficient windows. They will be receiving interior and exterior painting, new storm doors, new entry door upgrades. We are going to be converting a laundromat. They will be receiving, adding insulation, land, landscaping, and erosion was one of the upgrades. That’s one of the concerns that Councilwoman Ty Bell had, so we will be doing a lot of that,” said Meridian Housing Authority Executive Director, Ron Turner.

Out of all of those enhancements, there is one major upgrade that the residents of highway village are most excited about.

“Highway Village will be receiving central air.”

But getting the money was not easy. The housing authority had to prove to HUD they could take on the task and make it all happen.

“And so they were really kind of concerned. About our capacity. Our remaining capacity to implement this grant, we were asking for a lot. We were asking for everything that they had to offer to this project. And so they were a little hesitant about doing that. Once they did find out that we lost quite a few employees during the COVID,” said Turner.

Security fences and new security cameras are also being added to the complex as a part of the immediate upgrades that the facility will see.

The housing authority is in the final stages of planning and said that you can see the enhancements to Highway Village in the near future.

