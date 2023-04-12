Meridian pitcher records 100th strikeout this season

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian softball player, Jazlynn Sulton gets her 100th strike out this season Monday night.

She helped lead meridian to a 13-0 shutout victory over Starkville on Monday and in that game she also was able to get a career milestone moment. Striking out her 100th batter. She has 293 K’s in her career so far and she’s only a sophomore.

“I have to say my favorite one is from this last game. When I hit the 100 on the dot. Yeah that was pretty good,” Sulton said.

“Sometimes we forget that she’s just a sophomore,” said head coach Mark Davis. “But she’s definitely the glue that keeps this thing together. And it just means a lot because it takes a lot of pressure off everyone else knowing what she’s going to give you every single night in the circle.”

Sulton and the Wildcats will prep for a full week of games.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

The Demopolis baseball team is named this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Demopolis baseball
Demopolis baseball team of the week
Demopolis baseball team of the week
Neshoba Central pitcher, Creed Fulton, gets strikeout against Ridgeland.
Neshoba Central takes Ridgeland to extra innings
Knights, Walker, gets huge catch in West Lauderdale's game vs Kosciusko.
Kosciusko blanks Knights in game one of rivalry series
Neshoba Central battled with Ridgeland in extras
Neshoba Central battled with Ridgeland in extras