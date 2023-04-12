Mother, 3 kids killed in shooting at NC home, police say

By WXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - Residents of a North Carolina neighborhood are in shock after a mother and her three children were shot dead inside their home.

Police say they received reports of a shooting just before noon Tuesday in a neighborhood of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Officers forced entry into a home where they found 40-year-old Ethel Syretha Steele dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers also found three children, two girls and one boy, dead from gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 9-year-old Sakendra Steele, 12-year-old Sakenya Steele and 14-year-old Sakenlo Steele Jr.

Residents in the neighborhood were at a loss for words after learning of the deadly shooting. They say it’s something they never expected to hear, especially in an area they’ve grown to love.

“To see this, it really was weird. It kinda made my heart drop when I came out, so I don’t know, guys. I’m just praying,” resident Tameeka Parker said.

Neighbor Quamekia Shavers, who is a mother of three herself, was brought to tears by the news.

“I think all of us went to thinking about kids. I think it was just a natural parental instinct. You could just literally see all of us break down. You could see our hearts fall into our stomachs,” she said.

Police spent hours investigating the scene. They have not released a motive for the shooting and say they are not searching for suspects in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

