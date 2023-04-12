Neshoba Central takes Ridgeland to extra innings
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central battled with Ridgeland in extra innings Tuesday night.
Former Meridian baseball coach, Eddie Easley and the Titans came into Philadelphia riding a 12 game win streak.
Ridgeland would jump out to a 2-0 lead but the Rockets found ways to rally back and take the lead 3-2.
The Titans tied the game 4-4 to force extra innings where they would add on four runs in the 8th.
Neshoba Central falls to Ridgeland 8-4.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.