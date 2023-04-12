Neshoba Central takes Ridgeland to extra innings

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central battled with Ridgeland in extra innings Tuesday night.

Former Meridian baseball coach, Eddie Easley and the Titans came into Philadelphia riding a 12 game win streak.

Ridgeland would jump out to a 2-0 lead but the Rockets found ways to rally back and take the lead 3-2.

The Titans tied the game 4-4 to force extra innings where they would add on four runs in the 8th.

Neshoba Central falls to Ridgeland 8-4.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.