Neshoba Central takes Ridgeland to extra innings

Neshoba Central battled with Ridgeland in extra innings Tuesday night.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Former Meridian baseball coach, Eddie Easley and the Titans came into Philadelphia riding a 12 game win streak.

Ridgeland would jump out to a 2-0 lead but the Rockets found ways to rally back and take the lead 3-2.

The Titans tied the game 4-4 to force extra innings where they would add on four runs in the 8th.

Neshoba Central falls to Ridgeland 8-4.

