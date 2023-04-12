Off-duty Pearl police officer given award for reviving woman at Brandon gas station

By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl police officer received an award Wednesday morning for saving a woman’s life.

Sgt. John Williams was given the prestigious Life Saving Award. He is also the police department’s officer of the month.

On March 4, while he was off-duty, Williams approached a young lady that suffered a fentanyl overdose and was not breathing in a car at a Brandon gas station.

Sgt. Williams then got the woman out of the car and performed CPR on her for more than twelve minutes.

Once help arrived, the woman began breathing again.

Williams received several generous gifts from the Pearl Chamber of Commerce for his officer of the month honor.

Pearl police officer receives Life Saving Award after reviving woman while off-duty
Pearl police officer receives Life Saving Award after reviving woman while off-duty(Pearl PD)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Mitchell Distributing early Friday
Mitchell: Overnight fire intentionally set
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2023

Latest News

Today the Meridian Parks and Rec hosted its annual kids’ fishing rodeo at Q. V. Sykes Park.
Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
Happy Earth Day!
The sunshine is back for our Saturday plans!
April 21st Top Three Plays of the week
April 21st Top Three Plays of the Week
Racers kicked off Threefoot Festival fun with mile race - clipped version