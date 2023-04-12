Perry Co. sheriff speaks out on Texas teen kidnapping case

Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.(Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As of Tuesday night, 27-year-old Jessie T. Patton remains in the Perry County Jail.

Patton is accused of sexual battery and kidnapping in connection to a missing teen from houston texas.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the 13-year-old made contact with drivers along U.S. Highway 98 last week.

“My deputies got out to the scene of where she was last seen and talked to the people in the vehicle that was broken down,” said Nobles. “They told them that she had left walking towards the wooded area. They started searching the area and then went across to a residence right across from Perry Central High School.”

Nobles said deputies learned the teen was missing from Texas and that Patton had been working in Houston. He was arrested and the teen was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff said it’s a warning for parents everywhere. With all the communication options on cell phones, a missing persons cases can lead them anywhere

“The world is a lot smaller place than it seems,” Nobles said. “Houston, Texas is a long way from Perry County, Mississippi. What these young people need to realize is that, even if its through video games, through social media, Snapchat or any of the things that they use; if they are connected to people, it’s that easy for this guy way over in Perry County to be in Houston, Texas working, and this child come up missing.”

Patton’s total bond was set at $560,000, according the the Perry County Sheriff’s Office webiste.

“After we make the arrest, the rest of it falls in the hands of your judges and your prosecutors,” Nobles said. “The state of Mississippi says everybody is eligible to bond; to have a bond setting.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

Additional rain will add to our rainfall surplus for the month
Rain returns on Thursday
Paint the Plaza Purple raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi
The community was able to listen to live music, eat and shop locally while donating to a great...
Paint the Plaza Purple raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi
Why education advocates are celebrating the $100 million funding boost but still talking about MAEP