Rain returns on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level low will meander over the TX and LA Gulf Coast on Wednesday before drifting north / northeast and crossing our region on Thursday. During this time, a surface area of low pressure will also develop that’ll track inland...moving just east of us by Friday morning.

As this overall system moves inland from the Gulf, it’ll bring rounds of rain our way. Isolated showers could move in as early as Wednesday night for areas south of I-20. However, rain is more likely after Midnight...leading to a rainy Thursday morning. We’re expecting bands of rain, so at times there could be persistent downpours with gusty winds, but there will be dry moments when we’re in between the rainbands. Severe storms aren’t expected, and rainfall estimates of up to an inch are possible.

Considering our ground is saturated, there could be some localized flooding. Otherwise, we’ll have to continue monitoring the river levels since many are already swollen from recent rain. Check river levels here: https://www.wtok.com/weather/

Behind this system, it dries out for Friday. However, more showers & storms are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening due to a cold front that will cross our area. The sunshine returns in all its glory by Sunday.

As for temps, more seasonable mid-upper 70s are expected for Wednesday. Thursday, plan for low 70s due to clouds & rain-cooled air. Friday, upper 70s return... with 80s on Saturday ahead of the previously mentioned front. Seasonable mid-upper 70s return by Sunday.

