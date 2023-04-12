Telemundo & Cozi TV launch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the fastest growing television networks in the country is now on the air in Meridian, Mississippi. Jacque Harms, WTOK-TV Vice President, and General Manager, says her team is proud to bring Telemundo to eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.

“Telemundo is one of two networks we launched today (April 12, 2023),” said Harms. “Viewers will find Telemundo on WOOK-TV at 15.1. “We also launched Cozi TV to bring more classic television series from the 1960s to the 2000s to our viewers.”

“Both television networks are free, and available over-the-air to our viewers via VHF antennas. This means we are now broadcasting ten stations to our viewers,” adds Harms.

Telemundo is a growing national network, and its prime-time programming often outperforms traditional programming.

“We have a growing Hispanic population in Mississippi and Alabama. It’s important to provide news and weather information to keep them safe and informed,” said Harms.

Some of Telemundo’s most popular programs are soccer matches and telenovelas. The Hispanic population is the largest ethnic minority group in the country, representing over 19.7% of the total population.

Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the FREE television stations. You will find the new stations on 11.6 on WTOK-TV and 15.1 on WOOK-TV.

“The signal strength of WOOK-TV is not as powerful as WTOK, but we still expect about 120,000 viewers to receive the FREE signals,” said Harms.

The Telemundo Network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language programming in the U.S. and airs Spanish-language news, entertainment, sports and is the exclusive U.S. Spanish-language home of the world’s most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, as well as the Premier League and Mexican soccer team, Chivas.

Viewers can rescan their televisions to find Telemundo Meridian on channel 15.1.

“Viewers in Lauderdale County, and most people in Newton, Clarke, and Kemper counties in Mississippi will be able to watch Telemundo. Some viewers along the Alabama border in Choctaw and Sumter counties will also be able to receive the signal,” said Harms.

“Telemundo Meridian’s launch is part of the latest expansion of Gray’s Telemundo Station Group, which consists of 42 Telemundo affiliate stations across the U.S. Being able to provide relevant Spanish-language content to a growing Hispanic audience on-air and online aligns with Gray’s overall goal to serve our audiences with quality programming and content,” said Susan Sim Oh, VP of Strategy and Operations of GrayTV Telemundo Station Group.

The Hispanic population is the fastest-growing population in the United States, projected to make up over 25% of the U.S. population by 2050.

