Three Knights sign to national letters of intent

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Three West Lauderdale Knights put their names on paper and signed to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Braxton Cronish, Nadia Stout and Alexa Shirley all signed to their perspective colleges.

Cornish is a state champion golfer who actually did not start his golf career until COVID. He was a huge part of the state championship run last year. He has now signed to play at East Central Community College an opportunity he is thankful for.

”Yeah, I just picked up golf during COVID,” said Cornish. “And it stuck with me, really enjoyed it so. It’s pretty much my dream. So. It’ll be fun.”

Head golf coach Cary Luke, “He just knows how to get out there and manage his game. Which his highly unusual for someone that’s only been in it for a couple years but really mentally tough. And I think that goes back to him being a baseball player in a tough program for as long as he was. But he’s just taken that over to the golf course and great hand eye coordination. Super athletic. And really has done a good job. And I think that’s why you seen him go from having a chance to play college golf in a short period of time.”

Volleyball player Nadia stout signed to Millsaps. Stout is the first volleyball player from the Lauderdale county school district to sign to play college ball. She was 8th in the state for service aces she’s had 97 total from last season. She’s also had 98 kills and 95 digs. Stout is looking forward to representing Lauderdale county in her next steps.

”It’s like the best feeling ever,” said Stout. “I like- ever since I’ve started I’ve always known I’ve wanted to go to college and play volleyball there. I just didn’t know it would actually happen, considering I haven’t been playing as long as everyone else in the state.”

Head volleyball coach Doug Everett said, “She’s been a great asset to the team. She was a captain, we won our district championship this year, she’s so versatile she can play a lot of different positions on the floor. So I know at Millsaps she’s going to do great there too. But we’re very proud of Nadia.”

And finally state champion soccer player Alexa Shirley signed to meridian community college. Shirley was a team captains for the knights this season and she had 6 goals and 8 assists including one goal in this years championship. Shirley can’t wait to start her career with the eagles and stay close to home.

”At MCC I’ve known the coach [Coach Smith] personally for a long time,” said Shirley. “He’s coached me since I was really little. So to be able to be coached by him again, and I learned a lot so to be able to be coached by him and not only that but I’ve had a few players that have played at West Lauderdale that are at mcc. To be able to play with them again is just amazing. Not a lot of people get to do that.”

