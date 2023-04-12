Vehicle struck by gunfire Tuesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police report officers responded to five calls about shots being fired Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, but evidence was found to support only one of the calls.

MPD said a shooting that happened at 11:19 p.m. in the 2000 block of 38th Avenue resulted in a vehicle being struck by gunfire. That case is being investigated.

