Why education advocates are celebrating the $100 million funding boost but still talking about MAEP

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s 100 million extra dollars on the way to schools around our state. How it will be divvied up is based on the number of students enrolled, and it will amount to a little more than $200 dollars per student. However, it’s not exactly what advocates had hoped for.

Pearl Superintendent Chris Chism says with the added money, his district will be able to accelerate projects they’ve had on the books.

“From a personnel standpoint, you know, now’s the time that most districts are renewing all of their technology needs as well,” explained Chris Chism. “So absolutely, the $100 million is gonna help.”

There’s flexibility to the funding. The only thing they can’t use it for is administrative salaries.

“There’s a pro that it’s more money, but it’s a con that we don’t know that that money is going to be put in every single year in the same way,” noted Chism.

And that certainty is why Chism and other superintendents lobbied for the tweaks to the funding formula known as MAEP and full funding of that formula.

“So every single year, we know what we’re going to get,” said Chism. “We’re making decisions in January and February about personnel and other things. Sometimes, we don’t have that budget until March or April. So it’s hard to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to get this. We’re going to get that, or we’re going to need to cut teachers here. We’re going to need to cut central office staff here.’ You know, it’s just, it’s really, really difficult when we don’t have something that we know that this money is going to be there.”

The Mississippi Association of Educators has a survey going.

“We spoke with a lot of educators throughout the state, and our educators voiced they just simply want to be included in the decision-making,” explained MAE President Erica Jones. “What we know and what we have found to be true is that our educators have first-hand experience about what is best for our students in the classroom. And we really hope that our school districts take that into account as they look to expend these funds that have been given.”

The Governor has until April 22nd to sign off on the education budget.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

Additional rain will add to our rainfall surplus for the month
Rain returns on Thursday
Paint the Plaza Purple raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi
The community was able to listen to live music, eat and shop locally while donating to a great...
Paint the Plaza Purple raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi
Meridian City Council discusses EMBDC’s string light project in downtown