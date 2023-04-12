WWII airman finally finds rest as body returns to Mississippi almost 78 years later

Second Lieutenant Theodore Frank Scarborough was listed as missing-in-action following Operation TIDAL WAVE in August 1945.(Patriot Guard Riders of Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Mississippi airman lost in World War II have finally been identified and are on their way home.

Second Lieutenant Theodore Frank Scarborough, U.S. Army Air Forces (USAAF), served in the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group. His last assignment was as a bombardier in Operation TIDAL WAVE on August 1, 1943.

Operation TIDAL WAVE successfully damaged the Ploiesti oil refineries in Romania, but it cost the lives of hundreds of USAAF airmen. Of the 177 B-24 Liberators that took off from an airfield in Libya, 51 failed to return.

Many of the men were interred by Romanian citizens at the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploiesti. During postwar operations there, the American Graves Registration Command exhumed unknown remains that were eventually reinterred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery.

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) began exhuming those unknown remains for comparison with the unaccounted-for airmen lost during Operation TIDAL WAVE. Laboratory analysis and available circumstantial evidence eventually established an association between one set of remains and Scarborough.

Second Lieutenant Scarborough’s remains will return to Mississippi on Friday, April 14, around 6:10 p.m. at the Jackson-Medgar Events International Airport. After plane side honors, the Patriot Guard Riders of Mississippi and local law enforcement will escort the remains to Scarborough’s final resting place.

It is requested that the public line the roads, where safe, from the airport to Highway 49 South to show their support for this American hero.

Scarborough will be laid to rest in the next few weeks with full military honors.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil or find them on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-pow-mia-accounting-agency.

Second Lieutenant Scarborough is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the North Africa American Cemetery in Tunis, Tunisia.

