All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Emory Baxley

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - From the mat… To the classroom… To the pitch… Enterprise High School’s Emory Baxley makes an impact on everyone around her.

“She’s just so selfless and she cares about others before she thinks about herself and that’s on the map and on the mat,” Cheer Coach, Kelly Simpson, said.

That extends into everything Emory does, despite her being on the quieter side , her leadership is something that she is proud of developing.

“I think I have learned the past two years to step up because your attitude influences everybody around you, especially when you are around people who are younger than you,” Emory Baxley said. “I think that when you have a good attitude that makes a world of a difference on teams and classrooms and everything you do.”

Emory only spent two years on the soccer team, but that is because that is how long the program has existed and she had never played the sport before but became a main stay on the team.

“I couldn’t really take her off the field very often because she worked her way into one of my better players,” Soccer coach, Tucker Italiano, said. “The way she comes to work everyday and she’s ready to play. I don’t have to say ‘hey Emory let’s work harder on this’, she’s going to give it her best every single time. "

As emory’s eyes shift to Hattiesburg where she will attend Southern Miss and pursue a career in nursing, the lessons she learned at Enterprise will support her journey.

“I have learned so much, every day Ms. Kelly was like ‘these arent just cheer lessons, these are life lessons’ she has taught me about overcoming adversity, and working hard, and so much,” Baxley said

“she has a lot of intrinsic motivation, you don’t have to nag her about getting her work done she is just driven to be successful,” Emory’s English Teacher, Lynne Smith, said.

