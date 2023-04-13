American Heart Association teaches CPR class at Anderson Regional Health System

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Heart Association hosted a Train-the-Trainer CPR class for area teachers on Thursday at Anderson Regional Health System.

The association’s mission is to teach more people CPR to help save more lives in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Teachers in the class were able to learn and receive CPR kits to take back to their schools so they can teach students.

“CPR, as we have seen recently, is key in change of survival if someone suffers a cardiac arrest. So, 70 percent of cardiac arrests happen at home and so the odds of performing on a loved one are high. So, what our goal is to train students and teachers how to perform the chest compressions, call 911, and really to know what to do in case of an emergency,” said Jennifer Hopping, the Executive Director with the American Heart Association.

Lisa Brewster, a school nurse at Southeast Elementary, said this class was very informational.

“So, the more knowledge that is gained, and being able to teach others to decrease the fear and providing the CPR, if someone goes into cardiac arrest. I believe it is very important that with us learning and being able to teach others it will be able to help save more lives,” said Brewster.

These CPR kits will be even more useful because learning CPR is now a graduation requirement in Mississippi.

If you would like to learn more about other CPR classes offered, you may contact Jennifer Hopping at jennifer.hopping@heart.org.

