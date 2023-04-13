Campus Listening Sessions planned at Jackson State University

Members of the IHL Board of Trustees are looking for input on the 13th President of JSU
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Campus Listening Sessions are planned at Jackson State University to identify the qualities and qualifications for the next president.

Members of the Board of Trustees for State Institutions of Higher Learning will hold the sessions beginning Wednesday, April 19, on the Jackson State’s campus in the JSU Student Center.

The listening sessions will begin with faculty and staff, followed by students and then alumni and community members.

You can also submit written comments through an online survey. A link to the survey will be posted on the JSU President search page on the IHL website following the Campus Listening Sessions.

The schedule of listening sessions is included below:

  • 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Faculty and Staff
  • 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Students
  • 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Alumni and Community

For more information and to track the progress of the search for the 13th President of Jackson State University, visit www.mississippi.edu.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

