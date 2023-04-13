Entergy Mississippi celebrates 100 years of service in the state

In honor of the celebration the company is donating $100,000 to Extra Table
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi is in the spotlight celebrating 100 years of service. To commemorate a century of work in the state, Entergy is donating $100,000 to Extra Table.

Part of the celebration will be a year long effort to invest in poverty solutions.
Part of the celebration will be a year long effort to invest in poverty solutions.

Meals of red beans and rice will also be part of a year-long effort by Entergy to invest in poverty solutions. Entergy volunteers packed 2,500 boxes of red beans, rice, and spices to give to every employee in this state as part of Wednesday’s celebration.

Entergy Mississippi President and CEO, Haley Fisackerly, says the company will also give special attention to families in the Mississippi Delta impacted by deadly tornadoes and the long road ahead for their recovery.

Fisackerly says whether families have been impacted by storms or food insecurity, Entergy wants...
Fisackerly says whether families have been impacted by storms or food insecurity, Entergy wants to make a difference.

“These communities are our partners. Our employees live in those areas. They’re our customers,” Fisackerly said. “They are a very part of the fabric of this company that’s grown over a hundred years and that’s why we’re doing an event like this today to partner with Extra Table to help feed a hundred thousand families in Mississippi. Those impacted by storms and those that are also dealing with difficult economic times.”

As part of the 100-year celebration, Entergy will stock 62 food pantries in the state and the company is teaming with Extra Table to pack meals for families impacted by food insecurity.

