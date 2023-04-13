First Alert: Heavy rain brings a low end threat of severe weather and flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Wet streets to start the morning as rain showers will continue over the area through the day. Use caution on the roadways and pack your rain gear. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as today’s showers bring us a low end threat for severe weather and flash flooding. Go over your safety plan with your family making sure that you all know that safest place in your home to go in the event that we are under a warning. Damaging winds and hail are possible, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Wind gust can reach up to 25 mph, so if you haven’t already secure your outdoor furniture. Stay safe, dry, and have a great day.

