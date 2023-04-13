Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was held in the Winston County Jail in Louisville until she posted a $25,000 bond.(Philadelphia Police Dept.)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A former comptroller for Doc’s Toyota has been charged with embezzlement.

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was held in the Winston County Jail in Louisville until she posted a $25,000 bond.

Smith was fired Jan. 5 and the company has been auditing books since that time. The current embezzlement charge involves $71,000 allegedly being taken from Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia.

However, additional charges are expected to be filed involving possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars while Smith was working for the dealership when it was located in Louisville.

