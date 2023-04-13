Lamar School’s “Women of Stem” club had a special guest speak on the STEM field

By Ross McLeod
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lamar School had a special guest speaker come in and talk to its “Women In Stem” club, about ways all of the STEM industries work together to accomplish one goal.

Dr. Mary Jane Collins, the Assistant Director of the Nurse Anesthesia Program at the University of Southern Miss, shared her knowledge on many subjects, including the different ways of practicing anesthesiology, how to suture, and how to operate a bronchoscope. Dr. Collins feels like having this experience at this age is important for these young women to have moving forward in their education.

“My children are high school age and college age, and I recognize the importance of having hands-on exposure to careers that they may not have in another place,” said Collins.

After the presentation, the club was able to suture fake skin and even learn how to operate a bronchoscope through a simulator.

