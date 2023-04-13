Lauderdale County man arrested for sex crimes against a minor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jacob Scott McLaney, age 28, was arrested on two charges involving a minor. One charge was for the Exploitation of Children; the second was Sexual Battery. McLaney was taken into custody Monday evening.

This is the second time McLaney has been arrested on charges against a minor. In 2019 he was arrested on two counts of statutory rape and two counts of lustful touching.

It is unknow at this time if a bond has been set for McLaney.

