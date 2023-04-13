Let’s Talk Alliance donates to Feed by Faith

The Let’s Talk Alliance made a donation to the non-profit ministry, Feed by Faith, in Meridian.
The Let’s Talk Alliance made a donation to the non-profit ministry, Feed by Faith, in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of area pastors made a joint donation to the non-profit Feed by Faith.

The Let’s Talk Alliance is a collaboration of several Meridian ministers from different denominations and traditions, both Black and White, who raised money on Good Friday and during other services to make a contribution to the charity that feeds hungry people.

“We especially thank Let’s Talk Alliance, the committee that held the services for Feed by Faith. We thank them very much,” said Carolyn Martin of Feed by Faith. “It means a lot to us because we are a non profit organization. What we have from donations, that’s what we operate on. So we’re very grateful.”

“We use Good Friday service as a way to bring our communities together and to show there is collaboration and there is unity,” said the Rev. Gary Houston. “We also use it as a time to raise money to help organizations like Feed by Faith. It’s a great opportunity for us to show that we’re investing in our community through clergy. This is pastors coming together, so it’s just a great opportunity.”

The gift from Let’s Talk Alliance was over $1,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Grant is accused of kidnapping the two juveniles after he assaulted and shot someone....
Abducted children found in Ala., suspect arrested in Meridian area
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Meridian Police said it responded to shooting in the 2000 block of 38th Avenue.
Vehicle struck by gunfire Tuesday night
Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground Wednesday for a new $25 million travel plaza...
Choctaw break ground on travel plaza in Louisville
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
This is the second time he has been arrested for charges against a minor.
Lauderdale County man arrested for sex crimes against a minor
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement