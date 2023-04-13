Let’s Talk Alliance donates to Feed by Faith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of area pastors made a joint donation to the non-profit Feed by Faith.

The Let’s Talk Alliance is a collaboration of several Meridian ministers from different denominations and traditions, both Black and White, who raised money on Good Friday and during other services to make a contribution to the charity that feeds hungry people.

“We especially thank Let’s Talk Alliance, the committee that held the services for Feed by Faith. We thank them very much,” said Carolyn Martin of Feed by Faith. “It means a lot to us because we are a non profit organization. What we have from donations, that’s what we operate on. So we’re very grateful.”

“We use Good Friday service as a way to bring our communities together and to show there is collaboration and there is unity,” said the Rev. Gary Houston. “We also use it as a time to raise money to help organizations like Feed by Faith. It’s a great opportunity for us to show that we’re investing in our community through clergy. This is pastors coming together, so it’s just a great opportunity.”

The gift from Let’s Talk Alliance was over $1,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.