Meridian starts taking littering seriously

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Meridian is cracking down on litter bugs.

Ward 5 city councilwoman, Ty Bell Lindsey, realized Meridian not only had an outdated litter ordinance but it also lacked signage informing the public of what the ordinance is; she vowed to make a change.

After researching what other cities had in place, Lindsey approached the board with a new ordinance that would increase fines, tack on jail time, and give more power to the citizens to put a stop to littering in the city.

“It was very important to me to get the community to know do not litter. We are now upping the ante. It’s up to $1000 and 30 days in jail if you’re caught littering. It don’t have to be just by a police officer. If a person catches someone littering, they can actually get all the information that they could get and they could do a signed affidavit. I brought it to the council, maybe last month, and they were so excited about it. We want a clean community. A clean community is a safe community,” said Lindsey.

Councilwoman Lindsey said she hopes the new ordinance will be a deterrent to those who would litter and help keep the streets of Meridian clean.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.