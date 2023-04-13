Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC

Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC(UMMC/Ladner Family)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Haylee and Shawn Ladner and their quintuplets celebrated their first Easter together in neonatal intensive care at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

Daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate and Magnolia Mae and son Jake Easton are all growing well since their birth two months ago.

After suffering two miscarriages, the couple decided to use an intrauterine insemination treatment to get pregnant.

Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC(UMMC/Ladner Family)

“We found out we were pregnant with the IUI, and my numbers were super, super high,” Haylee Ladner told WDAM News in December. “We were thinking, ‘Okay, twins, it could be twins,’ cause we only had two eggs. [The doctor] said, ‘There’s five,’ and I immediately was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for Haylee and the babies has been a team effort involving UMMC Women’s Care, the Center for Maternal and Fetal Care, Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants, Children’s of Mississippi and its Center for Newborn Medicine.

When asked by WDAM if they would try to have more children, the couple answered, “Definitely not. Five is enough.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
Darren Grant is accused of kidnapping the two juveniles after he assaulted and shot someone....
Abducted children found in Ala., suspect arrested in Meridian area
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Meridian Police said it responded to shooting in the 2000 block of 38th Avenue.
Vehicle struck by gunfire Tuesday night

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
American Heart Association teaches CPR class at Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian.
American Heart Association teaches CPR class at Anderson Regional Health System
65-year-old Larry Walters, of Laurel, died in a one-car crash late Wednesday.
Man dies in Clarke County wreck
The Let’s Talk Alliance made a donation to the non-profit ministry, Feed by Faith, in Meridian.
Let’s Talk Alliance donates to Feed by Faith