Northeast Lauderdale baseball celebrates Senior Night

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans celebrated Senior Night tonight ahead of their matchup with the Leake Central gators.

Senior, Shayne Shafer, got the start for the Trojans tonight, and he was impressive on the bump.

The bats were hot for Northeast as they piled on the hits tonight.

Senior, Mitchell Butler, had quite the night at the plate, as he had two triples and a homerun.

Butler is commited to play football at the University of Southern Mississippi next season, and he is expected to sign the dotted line later this month.

Northeast wins on Senior Night, as they beat the Gators 17-0.

