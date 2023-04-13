Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Grant is accused of kidnapping the two juveniles after he assaulted and shot someone....
Abducted children found in Ala., suspect arrested in Meridian area
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Meridian Police said it responded to shooting in the 2000 block of 38th Avenue.
Vehicle struck by gunfire Tuesday night
Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground Wednesday for a new $25 million travel plaza...
Choctaw break ground on travel plaza in Louisville
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
GRAPHIC: Schizophrenic man dies in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims
File - Apple iPads are displayed at a Costco warehouse on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month