Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman canceled

Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a 40-year-old woman from Madison, Mississippi. has been canceled.

She has been located and is safe.

Thursday, the Silver Alert was issued in Madison County.

