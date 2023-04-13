Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 40-year-old woman from Madison, Mississippi.

According to MBI, Molly Miller Marascalco was last seen Thursday around 1:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Stonewater Cove in Madison County.

Marascalco is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in a 2018 aluminum Infiniti QX80 with the Mississippi license plate MLMCMM traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members says Marascalco suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Marascalco, you are urged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345 or 911.

