Trio of Enterprise Bulldogs commit to play at the next level

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jake Shelby, Kade Hamrick, and Cooper Galyean will all be playing in college next season.

Signing day at Enterprise High School this morning!



Jake Shelby and Cooper Galyean will keep their talents in state at @JC_BobcatsBB and @SMCC_Athletics



Kade Hamrick will be playing football all the way in Minnesota @UofRFootball pic.twitter.com/lrSXIecebi — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) April 13, 2023

Shelby and Galyean will be attending Jones College and Southwest Mississippi Community College respectively.

“It was a big deal, I’ve always wanted to play baseball after high school and I have always wanted to go to Jones especially, it was great, it was good,” Shelby said.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity, I’m ready to represent Enterprise and my family and my school and I hope I do good at the next level,” Galyean said.

These two bring the total for Enterprise Baseball up to four total, something Head Coach John Welch said has not happened in his coaching career.

Now Hamrick on the other hand, will be making the big trip to Rochester, Minnesota to play football for the University of Rochester.

“They got a really good football program up there, they got a lot of guys going to the next level and I want to be a part of it and play football for another two years and hopefully another four,” Hamrick said.

