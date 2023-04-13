Trio of Enterprise Bulldogs commit to play at the next level

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jake Shelby, Kade Hamrick, and Cooper Galyean will all be playing in college next season.

Shelby and Galyean will be attending Jones College and Southwest Mississippi Community College respectively.

“It was a big deal, I’ve always wanted to play baseball after high school and I have always wanted to go to Jones especially, it was great, it was good,” Shelby said.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity, I’m ready to represent Enterprise and my family and my school and I hope I do good at the next level,” Galyean said.

These two bring the total for Enterprise Baseball up to four total, something Head Coach John Welch said has not happened in his coaching career.

Now Hamrick on the other hand, will be making the big trip to Rochester, Minnesota to play football for the University of Rochester.

“They got a really good football program up there, they got a lot of guys going to the next level and I want to be a part of it and play football for another two years and hopefully another four,” Hamrick said.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
Jacob Scott McLaney was indicted for sexual battery and child exploitation.
Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor
Darren Grant is accused of kidnapping the two juveniles after he assaulted and shot someone....
Abducted children found in Ala., suspect arrested in Meridian area
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Meridian Police said it responded to shooting in the 2000 block of 38th Avenue.
Vehicle struck by gunfire Tuesday night

Latest News

Emory Baxley, during cheer competition (holding the "WG" sign).
All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Emory Baxley
Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Chase Elliott set to return to the track this weekend
Senior, Mitchell Butler, celebrates with teammates after his 2nd inning homerun.
Northeast Lauderdale baseball celebrates Senior Night