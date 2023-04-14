Bohannon signs with ECCC

Ty'Ashia Bohannon signs the dotted line to continue her academic and basketball careers with the Warriors.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 13, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ty’Asiah Bohannon, a 4-year starter for the Kemper County Wildcats, has signed with East Central Community College to continue her academic and basketball careers with the Warriors.

Bohannon was a huge part of Kemper County’s success, as she helped lead the Wildcats to a district championship and the State Semi-Finals in her sophomore year.

Bohannon was also a member of the All-District Team for three years in a row, and she averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals per game.

