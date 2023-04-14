Clarke County chase suspect charged

Robert E. Todd is charged with felony fleeing after refusing to stop for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect is in custody after a chase in Clarke County Friday afternoon. Robert E. Todd is charged with felony fleeing.

Chief Deputy Barry White said the Mississippi Department of Corrections also has a hold on Todd due to a bench warrant that was issued for possession of a controlled substance.

SGT Jameka Moore said the Mississippi Highway Patrol initiated a stop shortly after 3 p.m. but the driver kept going on Highway 45. He then turned onto several county roads before hitting a ditch and wrecking at Highway 18 East and County Road 140.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department assisted MHP. The driver was taken to the Clarke County Jail.

