Family pleads for the release of their loved one from ICE custody

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in ICE custody after his family says officers detained him during one of his routine check-ins Wednesday afternoon.

How far would you go to help your family? For 39-year-old Baldomero Orozco from Guatamala, that answer is breaking U.S. Immigration laws.

“The Immigration Raids in 2019, many people were taken and detained. My husband was unfortunately one of those people who were working there and was also detained,” Silvia Garcia, Orozco’s wife said.

When Orozco was deported, his wife Silvia Garcia and their two children were left behind in Carthage with no one to provide for them.

Garcia says that’s when her husband tried several times to get back into the country to help his family.

“There was a situation were I needed a cornea transplant, he came back, but was deported. The second time was in COVID-19. The third time, he came to help me after my femur was fractured during an accident,” Garcia explained.

After serving time in prison and being caught for the third time on this side of the border, Orozco was sent to serve another six months in jail in Texas.

But after pleading to ICE, Garcia says her husband was allowed to return to them, work, and check-in with the ICE office each month.

“When he went in yesterday to check-in, they detained him. They didn’t give us a reason for why he was detained. He doesn’t have any lawsuits against him,” Garcia said.

Advocacy groups and Orozco’s family began fighting last night to get him back home with his family.

“He is a hard worker, a loving father and he has nothing against him. No drugs, no DUI, no records against him. He is always trying to do the right thing in this country and provide for his children.”

“I want the police to let my dad go. I need him,” Orozco’s 5-year-old daughter Belen said.

While Garcia understand he broke immigration laws in the past, she’s hoping ICE and state leaders will allow him to prove he’s not a flight risk and remain with his family.

“He is a good husband and hard worker for the family, for his children. Each time I see them crying for their father, my heart is broken into a thousand pieces,” Garcia said.

ICE Spokesman Nestor Yglesia issued this statement on Orozco’s situation:

“Regardless of nationality, ICE makes custody determinations on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with U.S. law and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy, considering the individual merits and factors of each case. ICE officers make associated decisions and apply prosecutorial discretion in a responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement professionals and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland. Mr. Orozco-Juarez has a documented history of disregard for US criminal and immigration law. For the past two years, ICE afforded Mr. Orozco-Juarez the opportunity to be compliant with his removal order by planning his own return to Guatemala. He will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the country.”

