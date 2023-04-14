FIRST ALERT: Have ways of getting severe alerts by Saturday afternoon

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Saturday will start dry and clouds will increase throughout the morning. By the afternoon, mainly after 3PM, scattered showers & storms will develop ahead of an upper disturbance that’ll slide by. This will bring our first wave of possible severe storms. Our local threat is low, but there’s still a threat. Damaging wind & possible large hail are possible with any isolated severe storms that forms. Areas south of I-20 will have the best chance to experience these storms should they form. Otherwise, we’ll have to watch the next wave of storms that’ll move in ahead of a cold front early Sunday. So, have ways of getting alerts throughout Saturday PM...and while you’re sleeping Sat. night.

The best time for storms on Sunday will be between Midnight and 5AM, then the front crosses before 8AM (and some light showers may accompany that). Behind the front, dry weather dominates the rest of your Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Highs for Saturday will climb into the 80s ahead of the front.

Next week starts lovely with dry weather & and highs in the 70s and 80s (possible mid-upper 80s by Thursday & Friday). We’re monitoring would could be another round of rain by the end of the week.

