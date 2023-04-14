First Alert: Saturday brings a low end threat for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Rain showers are clearing out, and no more rain is expected through the day. Showers and possible severe storms return Saturday afternoon and again late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats the possible for tornadoes remains to the west of the viewing area, but cannot be completely ruled out. Storm Team 11 will keep you all updated. Get outside and enjoy a nice spring day! highs are in the upper 70s and the sun will shine bright through the day. Stay safe and have a fabulous Friday

