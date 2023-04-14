First Alert: Saturday brings a low end threat for severe weather

Low end threat for severe weather Sat.
Low end threat for severe weather Sat.(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Rain showers are clearing out, and no more rain is expected through the day. Showers and possible severe storms return Saturday afternoon and again late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats the possible for tornadoes remains to the west of the viewing area, but cannot be completely ruled out. Storm Team 11 will keep you all updated. Get outside and enjoy a nice spring day! highs are in the upper 70s and the sun will shine bright through the day. Stay safe and have a fabulous Friday

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
Jacob Scott McLaney was indicted for sexual battery and child exploitation.
Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor
65-year-old Larry Walters, of Laurel, died in a one-car crash late Wednesday.
Man dies in Clarke County wreck
Meridian starts taking littering seriously
Meridian starts taking littering seriously
Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground Wednesday for a new $25 million travel plaza...
Choctaw break ground on travel plaza in Louisville

Latest News

Friday brings much nicer weather compared to Thursday
Improving weather for your Friday plans!
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 13th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 13th, 2023
Rain will continue on and off again all day
First Alert: Heavy rain brings a low end threat of severe weather and flash flooding
There will be gusty winds to go along with this rain
FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain with a low severe risk for Thursday