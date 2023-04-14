Frontline Responders - Corey Godwin

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Through storms, wrecks, and power outages, Corey Godwin and other linemen are on the scene, ensuring everyone in the community has power. And a lot of the times, a scene could be dangerous, so making sure the right safety protocols are followed are extremely important.

“We know we have to go out there. And look up. Just make sure that whatever lines we’re working on for an outage and make sure they’re open, make sure we ground them and tag them, and that everybody that’s involved working on has got a good idea of what’s going on before we get started,” said Godwin.

Godwin has worked for East Mississippi Electric Power Association for 21 years, and he still may never know what to expect when arriving on a scene.

“You find a lot of trees on the line, a lot of cars roll on poles. Sometimes you may find a car flipped over on a pole and stuff like that,” said Godwin.

But this job is not made for everyone, you have to be willing to go out to a worksite no matter the situation.

“A pretty enjoyable job. There’s a lot of a lot of working out in the heat. A lot of working out in the cold. Inclement weather, rain, or shine, we do our best to get the lights back on as quick as possible,” said Godwin.

Even though the job is tough, there are a few things that make the job worth it.

“I enjoy seeing the people you know and just how happy a lot of them are when you get their lights to get their power back on, and I enjoy being around the guys that I work with,” said Godwin.

Corey says it always feels go to be able to get the power back on or help getting the power back on for the community that is experiencing an outage.

