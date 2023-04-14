Improving weather for your Friday plans!

Friday brings much nicer weather compared to Thursday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday’s rain maker moves out just in time for your Friday plans! There could be some spotty light showers early in the morning, but those should move out around daybreak on Friday. Clouds may linger a little while, but they should gradually clear throughout the morning...leading to partly cloudy skies by Friday afternoon. The winds will remain a bit breezy on Friday...with gusts of 20-25mph possible. Otherwise, plan for a nice end to the workweek with highs reaching the upper 70s (seasonable).

FIRST ALERT

Saturday morning starts with nice weather, but expect increasing clouds throughout the day. Scattered showers & storms will move in by Saturday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. The chance for showers & storms will linger during the predawn hours on Sunday, but it should be dry by sunrise on Sunday. There’s a low chance for isolated severe storms with this system, but the better dynamics to support severe weather looks to be north & west of our area. However, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Highs for Saturday will reach the low 80s, but it’ll cool down for Sunday as we get behind the previously mentioned cold front. Highs Sunday will stay in the mid 70s.

Next week starts with lovely outdoor weather, but it’ll heat up by midweek with 80s returning.

