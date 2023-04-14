Judge rules in favor of DA Kassie Coleman on residency challenge

Special Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard ruled that District Attorney Kassie Coleman meets residency...
Special Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard ruled that District Attorney Kassie Coleman meets residency requirements to hold office in the 10th Circuit Court District.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKON, Miss. (WTOK) - A petition for judicial review to disqualify District Attorney Kassie Coleman as a candidate has been denied by Special Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard. The petition filed by Rae Andreacchio has also been dismissed with prejudice, making the ruling final.

The order was filed Friday in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Andreacchio challenged whether Coleman met residency requirements to hold office in the 10th Circuit Court District. However, Judge Pickard ruled that Coleman has lived at her address for five years, pays local property taxes, is registered to vote in Lauderdale County and has voted in all eighteen elections held since November 2015.

Judge Pickard’s order appears below:

