Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Department introduces new way to get feedback

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to hear from you. It has introduced a new program called Power Engage DMS.

This is an outreach program the department is incorporating for their dispatch calls. The department wants to hear back from you, the community, on ways it can improve response to calls. All you have to do is answer a small survey after the response.

“That cell phone will receive a text message that is coming from the sheriff, that is essentially a very short survey that will ask that citizen a little bit about that call. Take just a few seconds. It’s really just a 2-question survey where they can rate the response of the department,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

You don’t have to sign up to be a part of the survey. Dispatch will send the survey to the phone number that called in, and all you have to do is answer the questions. Calhoun said the department will use your answers to make improvements where possible.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.