Millsaps hosts pie-in-face event to raise money for Special Olympics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday marked day four of D3 Week at Millsaps College.

This week, students, student-athletes, and faculty around campus get a chance to highlight their NCAA Division III athletes and their accomplishments on the field and in the classrooms as Millsaps Majors.

While there are bigger D1 schools in the country, to one coach, D3 athletics will always have a special place in her heart.

“I actually went to Millsaps and this year is my fifth year as the head coach [of the softball program],” Caroline Deloach said. D3 is very important to me... It’s a really special place. I know that there is a lot of hard work being put in D1,D2, D3, NAIA, JUCO; all of it. But, D3 is special because they’re doing this because they love the sport and they’re getting a great education in the process.”

In the midst of all the celebration, Millsaps Athletics took Thursday to shine a light on something other than just sports.

“We decided to take one day out of it to help raise money for a cause that is way greater than anything we can do which was the special Olympics,” said Austin Arceneaux, a student said.

And they made sure that donating to the Special Olympics was easy as pie.

Everyone who took the time to donate to the cause got a chance to pie on of the faculty members in the face. And the phrase of the day: “it’s for the kids.”

“It was for a good cause. Getting pied in the face… not as great as it looks,” But it was for a good cause doing it for the special Olympics makes it all worth it and it’s something fun our student athletes get to do and I think they enjoyed it,” Coach Deloach said.

It was a successful day of raising money for the Special Olympics here at Millsaps and even though he may be wrapping up, he still may be a little... Occupied.

