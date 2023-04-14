George Nelson reported missing in Kemper County

George Nelson, 84, has been reported missing in Kemper County.(State of Mississippi)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in locating a missing man.

Gorge Ira Nelson is 84. Officials say he was last seen by his wife at his home in DeKalb.

The exact time he left his home is unknown, but he was driving a 2020 Black Nissan Rogue.

Nelson has been diagnosed with dementia and has other medical issues including high blood pressure and a heart condition. If seen, please call 911 immediately.

