George Nelson reported missing in Kemper County

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in locating a missing man.

Gorge Ira Nelson is 84. Officials say he was last seen by his wife at his home in DeKalb.

The exact time he left his home is unknown, but he was driving a 2020 Black Nissan Rogue.

Nelson has been diagnosed with dementia and has other medical issues including high blood pressure and a heart condition. If seen, please call 911 immediately.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.