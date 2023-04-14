Easter Sunday shooting suspect charged, one still sought

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Jakuavis Powe in connection with an Easter Sunday shooting on Westwood Drive.

Shanika Smith has already been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling in that incident.

Powe is also wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, in addition to probation violation.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

