Easter Sunday shooting suspect charged, one still sought

Jakuavis Powe is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and...
Jakuavis Powe is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and probation violation.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Jakuavis Powe in connection with an Easter Sunday shooting on Westwood Drive.

Shanika Smith has already been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling in that incident.

Shanika Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling for an...
Shanika Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling for an incident that happened Easter Sunday on Westwood Drive.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Powe is also wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, in addition to probation violation.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

