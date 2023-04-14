Tax Day is Tuesday.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The final day to file your taxes for the 2023 tax season is quickly approaching.

The deadline is Tuesday, April 18 so that only leaves you a few more days to handle one of your largest financial transactions of the year.

Mark Steber, the Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, wants to advise the public to file their taxes on time to avoid penalties.

“If you fail to file your tax return when you’re supposed to, you can have a late filing penalty, you can have a late payment penalty, you can have an underpayment penalty, and you can have interest on all of that. Then some tax professional fees to clean all of that up. The IRS is pretty good at finding those people who fail to file, one day or another. Usually, later on and usually at the worst possible time, so file your taxes because you are supposed to. File your taxes because you might get a refund like three out of four people. File your taxes, if no other reason, you don’t want the man coming to look for you and giving you a bigger headache then you already got,” said Steber.

Again, Tuesday, April 18th at midnight is the deadline to file your taxes.

