Tax Day is Tuesday

Tax Day is Tuesday.
Tax Day is Tuesday.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The final day to file your taxes for the 2023 tax season is quickly approaching.

The deadline is Tuesday, April 18 so that only leaves you a few more days to handle one of your largest financial transactions of the year.

Mark Steber, the Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, wants to advise the public to file their taxes on time to avoid penalties.

“If you fail to file your tax return when you’re supposed to, you can have a late filing penalty, you can have a late payment penalty, you can have an underpayment penalty, and you can have interest on all of that. Then some tax professional fees to clean all of that up. The IRS is pretty good at finding those people who fail to file, one day or another. Usually, later on and usually at the worst possible time, so file your taxes because you are supposed to. File your taxes because you might get a refund like three out of four people. File your taxes, if no other reason, you don’t want the man coming to look for you and giving you a bigger headache then you already got,” said Steber.

Again, Tuesday, April 18th at midnight is the deadline to file your taxes.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
Jacob Scott McLaney was indicted for sexual battery and child exploitation.
Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor
65-year-old Larry Walters, of Laurel, died in a one-car crash late Wednesday.
Man dies in Clarke County wreck
Meridian starts taking littering seriously
Meridian starts taking littering seriously
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman

Latest News

George Nelson
MISSING MAN: GEORGE NELSON
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has introduced a new program called Power Engage DMS.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Department introduces new way to get feedback
Jakuavis Powe is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and...
Easter Sunday shooting suspect charged, one still sought
Special Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard ruled that District Attorney Kassie Coleman meets residency...
Judge rules in favor of DA Kassie Coleman on residency challenge