Ted Koppel remembers 20th anniversary of Iraqi conflict

Ted Koppel was part of a Thursday night lecture series at the University of Southern Mississippi
Ted Koppel was part of a Thursday night lecture series at the University of Southern Mississippi
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty years after the United States invaded Iraq, Gen. Buford Blount and award-winning journalist/war correspondent Ted Koppel were on the campus of University of Southern Mississippi to reflect on those events in 2003.

“I remember that it went much more smoothly than I think anyone dared to hope when we began,” Koppel said.

Hundreds joined Blount and Koppel for their lecture detailing the U.S. decision to invade Iraq, claiming that the country possessed weapons of mass destruction; a decision Koppel says he believes was not necessary.

“The Iraqis did not have weapons of mass destruction,” Koppel said. “And, if they did have some, which we never found, they didn’t use them.”

The insight was part of a USM lecture series.

Koppel said in his more than 50 years covering the U.S. military, there was a lesson he wanted those in attendance to learn.

“The lesson that has to be learned, I think, is before we send our precious young men and women into combat, we need to be awfully sure that they are going for the right reason,” Koppel said.

When asked if he thinks the country has learned that lesson, Koppel simply said:

“I doubt it. I doubt it.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
Jacob Scott McLaney was indicted for sexual battery and child exploitation.
Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor
65-year-old Larry Walters, of Laurel, died in a one-car crash late Wednesday.
Man dies in Clarke County wreck
Meridian starts taking littering seriously
Meridian starts taking littering seriously
Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground Wednesday for a new $25 million travel plaza...
Choctaw break ground on travel plaza in Louisville

Latest News

Low end threat for severe weather Sat.
First Alert: Saturday brings a low end threat for severe weather
School choice is expected to be a hot topic this legislative session. Now a bill introduced...
PRICE Act could provide parents $6,900 in state funds for schooling
Bohannon signs with ECCC - clipped version
Bohannon signs with ECCC - clipped version
Family pleads for the release of their loved one from ICE custody
Family pleads for the release of their loved one from ICE custody