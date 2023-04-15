17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.

This happened around 1:50 a.m. off of Skyland Boulevard East and I-20/59. Police say the car four teenagers were in were pinned under a semi truck trailer, trapping them.

Police say a 17-year-old and 18-year-old died at the scene.

One passenger was taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in good condition.

Tuscaloosa Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit is responding to this crash.

