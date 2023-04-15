2nd annual “Walk for O” held at MCC

Event was to raise funds for the Tanya Renia O’Campo Scholarship
MCC staff and students hope to raise the funds needed to complete the endowment for the Tanya Renia Ocampo Scholarship.(Meridian Community College)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tanya O’Campo was a loved teacher at MCC whose life tragically ended in 2021.

In her passing, MCC staff and students started an endowment fund in her name.

Saturdays walk was meant bring awareness to not only domestic abuse and mental illness, but also raise funds for the Tanya Renia O’Campo Scholarship.

News 11 talked to O’Campo’s friend and co-worker, Flora Sumrall, about the event, “Well, we started out early this morning and Laurie Smith, she led off with the invocation, the welcome and started the walk. The family started out, the family and the friends behind her, and then everyone joined in, and we just walked. Everybody just had a great time, so I think we’ve done, we’ve enjoyed ourselves that much we’ve done.” When asked if she believes they reached the goal of fully funding the endowment Sumrall answered, “I’m going to say yes, I’m going to be positive and say yes.”

If you would like to get more info on how you can donate to the scholarship, you can visit the MCC website for donations here.

