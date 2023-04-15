Autism Awareness Walk and 5K

Today in Pennington Alabama members of the community gathered for an Autism Awareness 5K to...
Today in Pennington Alabama members of the community gathered for an Autism Awareness 5K to help spread information to people that are on the spectrum.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today in Pennington Alabama members of the community gathered for an Autism Awareness 5K to help spread information to people that are on the spectrum.

The 2023 Mr. Alabama Eric President wanted to bring awareness back to his small-town community and in doing so he organized this event.

We talked with Mr. President about what this event really meant to him.

“It is important because I have a 9-year-old son who has autism and I myself want to learn more and to me, it’s all about learning more and being able to teach someone else about it.”

This event was a great way for people to come out and learn more about the spectrum and walk for a cause.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakuavis Powe is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and...
Easter Sunday shooting suspect charged, one still sought
Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Monday for felony embezzlement and was...
Former Doc’s Toyota employee charged with embezzlement
Robert E. Todd is charged with felony fleeing after refusing to stop for the Mississippi...
Clarke County chase suspect charged
George Nelson
Silver Alert for George Nelson cancelled, he’s safe
FILE - The volleyball courts in the Wellness Center at the University of Southern Mississippi...
Brett Favre says the welfare agency didn’t help satisfy his volleyball pledge, but Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Buffett and others did

Latest News

SEVERE THREAT: thankfully our severe threat is remaining low we can still see some severe...
FIRST ALERT: Threat for multiple rounds of severe storms tonight
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 14, 2023
Copper Lewis hits a RBI Double
Newton County Baseball wins first district championship since 2016
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi