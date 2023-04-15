Autism Awareness Walk and 5K

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today in Pennington Alabama members of the community gathered for an Autism Awareness 5K to help spread information to people that are on the spectrum.

The 2023 Mr. Alabama Eric President wanted to bring awareness back to his small-town community and in doing so he organized this event.

We talked with Mr. President about what this event really meant to him.

“It is important because I have a 9-year-old son who has autism and I myself want to learn more and to me, it’s all about learning more and being able to teach someone else about it.”

This event was a great way for people to come out and learn more about the spectrum and walk for a cause.

