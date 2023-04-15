Dream Program hosts golf tournament for disabled athletes

Not even the rainy weather stopped the Dream Program athletes from attending a putting contest.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Not even the rainy weather stopped the Dream Program athletes from attending a putting contest.

On Saturday, several athletes with disabilities spent their morning swinging clubs and hitting balls at a friendly golf tournament. The event took place at Sunkist Country Club.

Executive Director of the Dream Program Billy Dungun said this is one of the many yearly games.

“The Dream Program is on its 17th year providing people with all types of disabilities to participate in all types of organized sports,” said.

Joesph Spina enjoys playing golf with his family, so being on this course is not a new thing.

“I like to join because it helps me learn golf more,” Spina said.

The program has more than 350 members, and tournaments like these helps raise money for future games.

“We enrolled our son Alex — who has down syndrome — whose 16 now. He’s been apart of it for four years,” Linda Stewart, Dream Program Vice President and parent said. “It’s a great organization that does sports year-round that he otherwise doesn’t really get to do too much with the school system.”

Many of these athletes know each other, so joining the contest made it more fun.

“I like playing golf and I watched people golf, like Tiger woods and all the other athletes,” Jeremy Johnson said.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the program, you can go to dreamprogram.net.

